The demand for Paints & Coatings Industry is anticipated to be high for the next six years. By considering this demand we provide latest Paints & Coatings Market Report which gives complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth and forecast till 2023. This report will assist in analysing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecasts.



This report studies Paints & Coatings in Global market, especially in United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on the top Manufacturers in each country, covering

• PPG

• AkzoNobel

• Henkel

• Sherwin-Williams

• Valspar

• RPM International

• Axalta

• BASF

• Kansai Paint

• Sika

• 3M

• Asian Paints

• Nippon Paint

• HB Fuller

• Masco

• Jotun

• Hempel

• KCC Corporation

• DAW SE

• Shawcor

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

• Water-Based Paint

• Solvent-Based Paint

• Powder Paint

• Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Paints & Coatings in each application, can be divided into

• Architectural Paint

• Automotive Paint

• Wood Paint

• Marine Paint

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Paints & Coatings Market Overview

2 Global Market Report, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

3 Global Market Report, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2013-2018)

4 Global Paints & Coatings Players Profiles/Analysis

5 North America Market Report, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2013-2018)

6 Latin America Market Report, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2013-2018)

7 Europe Market Report, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2013-2018)

8 Asia-Pacific Market Report, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2013-2018)

9 Middle East and Africa Market Report, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2013-2018)

10 Global Paints & Coatings Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11 Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

12 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

13 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

14 Market Effect Factors Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

