Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) launched an exclusive collection of an all-new mesmerising collection-Persiana, inspired by the intriguing and fascinating art & architecture from Persia, showcased for the very first time.

The regal collection was unveiled by Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Director, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers; at the VBJ showroom in Chennai amidst the presence of select guests and esteemed customers of the brand.

The launch of Persiana provided customers an exclusive opportunity to get a first preview of the elaborate and intricate designs of the collection, which is contemporary and will never go out of style.

The stunning collection is inspired by the delicate designs from Persian art and architecture with the use of motifs and patterns to create resplendent designs with a symbolic geometry. Each piece uses high-quality diamonds, rare pearls and tanzanite stones set in rose gold; enclosed within a glossy enamel setting to ensure that even the humblest patterns reflect nobility and dignity of true Persian designs.

The uniqueness of the collection is the use of the highly accurate Plique-à-jour, enamelling technique used for the very first time in India. This distinctive technique allows light to pass through the product, bringing alive the manner in which the precious stones are skilfully placed within the soft curvilinear patterns of the embellishments.

The manufacturing process entails a nuanced ‘microscope setting’ technique for the fine-quality diamonds, to find its encrusted placement in the ornaments, to create a stunning and uniform glitter.

The Persiana collection goes beyond just earrings and necklaces and has Matti Jhumka (earrings with hair extensions/clip-ons), Haath-Phool (hand bracelet), nose rings, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Director said: “VBJ has always striven to bring a mix of the latest trends along with the richness of tradition in our designs and we are truly delighted to bring PERSIANA, to our esteemed clientele in Chennai. It brings us great pride to launch this unique collection inspired by intricate art and architecture of Persia where the symmetric motifs bode well with the artistic use of the Plique-à-jour enamelling technique. Inspired by the rich repository of Persian, design and enchantments, VBJ has curated a dazzling collection of sublime adornments. Our in-house creative team has designed, crafted and produced this awe-inspiring collection so that each of the ornaments can be owned by our customers with pride. ”