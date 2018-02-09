Pune, : Tractors India Private Limited (TIPL), authorised dealer of Caterpillar equipment for north and east of India, Nepal and Bhutan, today inaugurated a magnificent integrated northern facility – christened UNNATI (उन्नति), at Greater Noida. The green facility – where concept, design, construction and operations are in complete harmony with nature is housed on more than five acre of land. This infrastructure, which symbolizes a unified effort for a sustainable planet, is an embodiment of TIPL’s strong commitment to its more than 6,000 customers in northern India. Unnati encompasses a state of the art Component Rebuild Centre (CRC), Regional Parts Fulfilment Centre, Gas Compressors and Engine Packaging Facility, multiple engine and transmission test benches for testing diesel and gas engines, a modern training centre, new and rental equipment stockyard, machine overhaul workshop and an office premise. Mr. Thomas A. Pellette, Group President of Caterpillar Inc. USA inaugurated the facility this morning amidst a gathering of over 300 customers, government officials, Caterpillar representatives and TIPL family members. Built in less than 18 months’ time, the foundation stone for the facility was earlier laid in July 2016 by Mr. Jim Umpleby, current CEO of Caterpillar.

“Our esteemed customers in the north have been expressing the need for a comprehensive facility for some time and we are ever committed to meet their requirement. I am delighted we will be able to convey unparalleled value proposition of Caterpillar equipment and engines to our customers by providing world class aftermarket support through Unnati’s cutting edge infrastructure” said Mr. Sunil Chaturvedi, Chairman & Managing Director, TIPL. “The office premise of Unnati is slated to be certified LEED Platinum with zero waste discharge, complete water recycling, zero emissions, radiant cooling with its predominant energy needs being met by solar power. With rain water harvesting pits, effluent treatment plant and water recycling system, utmost care has been taken to build this facility as an environment friendly one” Mr.Chaturvedi mentioned.

Unnati houses a state-of-the-art warehouse with covered floor capacity of 10,000 square feet that will accommodate multilayer storing arrangement and an additional 3,000 square feet open area for heavy items and lubricants. The component rebuild & machine rebuild centre with all test facilities will be housed in a 24,000 square feet area. The complex will provide a contemporary training facility with both class room and on the iron training. Unnati will house E&T specific Genset training aid and a design engineering centre for new business forays including defence and railways. This progressive, energy efficient complex has a space of 30,000 sq. ft. for a modern office block and will create employment opportunity for close to 500 people.

Inaugurating the facility, Mr.Pellette said, “The Unnati complex of TIPL compares with the best in the world and will provide strong technical support to the thousands of Caterpillar customers in this part of India. Our customers are the reason we are in business. The complex is yet another way Caterpillar and TIPL can help our customers to build a better world.”

Mr.Pellette launched the first Compressor and Engine assembly packaged by TIPL for India’s CNG compression sector. He kick-started the internal field trials of Indian Army’s Infantry Combat Vehicle for which TIPL has completed powerpack replacement. Furthermore, Mr.Pellette unveiled the diesel and gas engine test bench which will meet the requirement of our customers as well as engine manufacturers and the railways and defence sector players in northern India.

Ms.MeenaChaturvedi, Joint Managing Director, TIPL mentioned on the occasion, “Unnati is a living proof that our world can be replenished with a little green effort, everyday Unnati aims to blend the latest technology with the elements of nature in such a way that it proves to be a fantastic place to work, where each one of us looks forward to return every morning”.