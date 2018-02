The report on Timing Belt Market by component (idler pulleys, timing shield, tensioner, sprocket), drive type (dry belts, chains), hybrid vehicle type (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle), ice vehicle type (passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Timing Belt Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global timing belt market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the timing belt market worldwide.

The report segments the global timing belt market on the basis of component, drive type, hybrid vehicle type, and ice vehicle type.

Global Timing Belt Market by Component

Idler Pulleys

Timing Shield

Tensioner

Sprocket

Global Timing Belt Market by Drive Type

Belt-in-Oil

Dry belts

Chains

Global Timing Belt Market by Hybrid Vehicle Type

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Global Timing Belt Market by ICE Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Timing Belt Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Borgwarner

SKF

Toyoda

Aisin

Continental

Tsubakimoto

Schaeffler

Fenner

Goodyear

NTN

