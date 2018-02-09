[Sandy, 2/9/2018] – The Skin Science Institute providesan exceptional education to aspiring estheticians. It is a professional specialist school that teaches the basics and trends in esthetics and skincare. Its curriculum combines the best of traditional techniques and the latest innovations in the industry.

The school trains its students to provide unparalleledbeauty services. It is, after all, the key to standing out from the competition.

Strong Competitors in the Beauty Industry

Self-care isa good industry to break into right now, experts foresee. Chron, a digital entrepreneurial resource, reports that Americans now have more disposable income to spend on esthetic services like facials and special skin products. This is driving the demand for such services.

With the growth in demand comes a more intensecompetition, too. Chron says that salon start-up costs are minimal, but profits are lucrative. In fact, it estimates that profits could have reached $49.3 billion in 2017. This encourages more salons to open, creating more competition for the existing1.3 million salon and barber shops in the country.

It is imperative, therefore, to stand out from the competition by providing excellent beauty services.

Beauty Education from the Skin Science Institute

Excellence is at the heart of the curriculum at the Skin Science Institute. It meticulously trainsevery student how to conduct premium beauty procedures. As experienced estheticians, the mentors draw out the students’ natural talent, work on their strengths, and develop the skills needed to gain an edge.

The school offers four extensive programs. The Basic Course covers everything a student needs to qualify for a Basic Esthetician’s license. The Intermediate Masters Courseaccommodatestransferring students and licensed estheticians who want to improve their skills, while the Comprehensive Masters Course offersesthetician studentsa comprehensive education in the industry. Lastly, the Instructor Internship trains aspiring instructors.

After classes at the Skin Science Institute, students willbe proficient enough to work anywhere — salons, cruise ships, and even dermatological clinics. They would be competent enough to stay on top of the game.

About the Skin Science Institute

The Skin Science Institute is a professional beauty school with two campus locations in Sandy and Orem, Utah. It offers four programs geared toward different types of esthetician students. It aims to provide a superior education through state-of-the-art facilities, experienced mentors, and a high standard of professionalism.

To learn more about its curriculum, visit www.skinscienceinstitute.com