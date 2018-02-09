Those who are traveling to Dubai and would like to have a car in their possession can find the Dubai car rental services, rocket rent a car as the best option to meet their travel needs. They need not compromise on taxis for their local travel but can actually rent out a car of their choice for as many days as then need to move around anytime and anywhere. It is not just the visitors but locals can also hire in case their car goes for a repair to meet the travel needs. The cars are offered for rent for a day, week, and month or on long term car lease that is a best choice for the corporate companies to hire the cars for their company transportation purposes. So whether you are planning to stay for a week or a month you can rent out a car choosing from the wide range of fleet offered by the long term car lease services Dubai to make a choice. You can find the vehicles offered in the luxury range, mid-range and also economy range so that one can choose a vehicle that suits to their budget as well as their travel needs.

The prerequisites for long term car lease Dubai are very simple where one needs to be above 22years of age and have a valid international driving license for the visitors. One should fill in the documents and also pay a returnable security deposit that varies based on the model of the vehicle hired and the amount shall be returned after 30 days. There are also many clauses regarding the charges on the damage or accident of the vehicle that one should carefully go through before hiring a car. It should also be noted that the vehicles availed for traveling should not be used for other purposes like road races, off the road drives, rallying or other activities that can cause damage to the vehicles. By understanding the terms and conditions by the car rentals one can have the best experience of hiring their favourite vehicles in Dubai to move in and around UAE in the best comfort. There are also more features offered for extra charges like a baby seat, GPS, Phone with SIM that can be useful for the visitors to the city. The car rentals also offer a free pickup and drop off at the airports for the customers who have signed in for the long term car lease Dubai from the car rental services.

