The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently shared some quick beauty pick-me-ups for women. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection stated that these tips were intended to help women who constantly feel rushed and are not sure how achieve their beauty goals. The company went on to state that its goal was to help women feel beautiful and confident. The company stated that each of the procedures it mentioned can be completed in 30 minutes or less.

The first tip that The Lauren Ashtyn Collection shared was that women should take advantage of customizable clip-in extensions for quick beauty fixes, volume additions, and thinning hair solutions. The company indicated that clip-in extensions are a quick and easy way for women to try a variety of different styles and colors.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also shared a second beauty pick-me-up tip, which was that women can sample a completely new nail design with nail wraps. The company stated that many women are weary of applying nail polish, because they simply don’t have the time to wait around for it to dry. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection mentioned, that for these women, nail wraps offer a good solution. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection’s final beauty pick-me-up tip was that women can work on adding new accessories to their wardrobe, as quick and inexpensive ways to expand their style. According to the company, accessories such as belts, jewelry, shoes, and outerwear allow women to diversify their wardrobe with little time, effort, and cost. The company recommended mixing and matching accessories for best results. Latest posts from the company can be seen at https://plus.google.com/116583717924013346726

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded its announcement by providing company information. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist, and grew up with a passion for hair. The company also indicated that it provides hair extensions, in addition to hair care products and accessories. The company went on to mention that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable with regard to color, cut and style. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed by saying that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. Reviews for the hair extension experts can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: (865)641-0751

Email: Contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/