Text My Main Number: Landline Texting Service Provider has recently made an announcement to offer landline texting service for business. The landline texting for business will have some advanced features that will help companies and big enterprises to take care of routine communication in a more professional way.

“Texting is the most preferred mode of communication. It provides flexibility and convenience. Landline texting is an advanced mode of communication that not only allows a business to take benefit of text messaging, but it also provides some amazing brand benefits. The reason of this Brand Benefits is with landline texting a business can use its existing landline or toll-free number. No shortcodes or any new number for texting. The 10-digit business number can be used for texting. This represents a company as a tech-savvy brand and bestows a lot of brand benefits.”, shared the representative of the company.

The spokesperson of the company further shared that “The texting is easy and fast. The text messages get read and responded faster. Thus, it is the most effective way to pass an information, reminder or notice to customers, staff or vendors. Furthermore, a business representative can respond to multiple messages at the same time. This increases the response rate and customer satisfaction.”

According to the shared details, the landline texting service for business comes with some value-added features to benefit businesses. Some of the key features are listed below with more details:

Group Texting

The contacts can be grouped together according to some theme. The texting to landline solution for business will provide a feature to send a message multiple contacts in one go at the same time.

Schedule messaging

The text-to-landline solution gives a functionality to schedule messages. It means one can schedule all pre-defined messages at one go and save time. There is also a feature of “Message Templates” to save most frequently used messages.

Auto Reply

The SMS to Landline solution has a feature to send an automated response based on a certain keyword. It also allows businesses to define a predefined message to be sent during non-working hours, weekends and holidays.

ITR (Integrated Text Response)

A business can collect feedback or run other texting campaigns to gather feedback of the consumers by using the ITR feature of the Landline texting solution. It is similar to IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system and can be used to run a survey.

Automated Appointment Booking

The Landline texting solution for business also allows users to book an appointment via texting. The office staff doesn’t need to get involved in the appointment booking task. This will save a lot of time and resources.

Reports

The landline texting solution provides a wide range of reports that can be used to track the monthly, weekly or daily communication happened using text messaging. The reports can be viewed, exported and filtered for review purpose.

“The landline texting for business offers many more features that empower a business. One of the best benefits is the landline texting system can be accessed remotely. Also, there is Text to email and Text to mobile features to add additional flexibility of usage. I suggest to have a free demo offered by us to explore all features and benefits.”, shared the spokesperson of this landline texting service provider company.

To explore more details of offered free demo and landline texting service for business, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/