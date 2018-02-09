The report on Power Sunroof Market by material (glass material and fabric material), electric vehicle type (fuel cell electric vehicle, battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicle), vehicle type (sport utility vehicle, hatchback and sedan) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Power Sunroof Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global power sunroof identified that Europe dominated the global power sunroof over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the power sunroof worldwide.

The report segments the global power sunroof on the basis of Material, Electric Vehicle Type and Vehicle Type. .

Global Power Sunroof by Material

Glass Material

Fabric Material

Global Power Sunroof by Electric Vehicle Type

Fuel Cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Global Power Sunroof by Vehicle Type

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Hatchback

Sedan

Companies Profiled in the Report

Magna International

Aisin Seiki

Webasto

Inalfa Roof Systems

Inteva

BOS

Yachiyo Industry

Automotive Sunroof Company

Johnan Manufacturing

CIE

