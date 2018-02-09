DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Polyimide (PI) Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other

analytical data to understand the market.

Polyimide (PI) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

Global Polyimide (PI) Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Aliphatic (linear polyimides)

• Semi-aromatic

• Aromatic

Global Polyimide (PI) Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Automotive Applications

• Coating Applications

• Electrical/Electronic Applications

Global Polyimide (PI) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• DuPont

• SABIC

• Evonik Fibres

• Kaneka Corporation

• Saint-Gobain

• Taimide Technology

• Solvay

• SKCKOLONPI

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Ube Industries

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Polyimide (PI) Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Polyimide (PI) Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Polyimide (PI) Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

