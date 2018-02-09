Newcastle University Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships Undergraduate

Newcastle University is pleased to offer 14 Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship awards for outstanding applicants who apply to commence full-time undergraduate studies. There are 12 50% tuition fee scholarships and 2 100% scholarships.

Value of award: 50% or 100% of tuition fees

Eligibility:

To be considered for the 50% scholarships applicants must:

• be a national of one of the following countries: USA, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Kenya, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria and Morocco

• be assessed as international for fee purposes

• hold an offer for an eligible undergraduate degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES 50 per cent UG regulations.

To be considered for the 100% scholarships applicants must:

• be a national of one of the following countries: USA, India

• be assessed as international for fee purposes

• hold an offer for an eligible undergraduate degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES 100 per cent UG regulations.

Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Number of awards: 14 scholarships

Application closing date: 27 April 2018 and 29 June 2018

Application form: Applications must be submitted using the online application form. Other applications will not be accepted.

For scholarship inquiries, please contact: Email: scholarship.applications@newcastle.ac.uk | Telephone: +44 191 208 5537/8107