Ahmedabad, Gujarat, February 8, 2018—Seeing the glimpse of the warm weather setting in Ahmedabad, the city’s very own Myra-The Boutique is pleased to announce its Summer’18 collection highlighting the Indo-western trend in the market today.

With modern touch and affordable prices the Summer’ 18 collection focuses especially on working women who find it difficult to match the dressing guidelines of the office with the market trend. The dominant fabric used here is cotton which helps to adapt to the hot weather which is going to set in soon in the city, also the designs adapt perfectly to every body shape. The variety offered gives a sophisticated yet a relaxed offering. This range includes flowy fabrics, anchors, and patchwork with a color palette of both instinctive and researched combination which emanates energy.

About Myra: Myra takes care of customer’s needs, their budget and their likings. They customize dresses for clients requirement and each and every garment is made with love and dedication, so the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction in our priority.