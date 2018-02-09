The report on Multi Camera System Market by function (ADAS, and parking), display type (3D, and 2D), level of autonomous driving (level 1, level 2, 3, level 4), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Multi Camera System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.76% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.
The recent report identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global Multi Camera System market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Multi Camera System market worldwide.
The report segments the global multi camera system market on the basis of function, display type, level of autonomous driving, and vehicle type.
Global Multi Camera System Market by Function
- ADAS
- Parking
Global Multi Camera System Market by Display Type
- 3D
- 2D
Global Multi Camera System Market by Level of Autonomous Driving
- Level 1
- Level 2 & 3
- Level 4
Global Multi Camera System Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Multi Camera System Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled In the Report
- Continental AG
- Magna
- Delphi
- Denso
- Robert Bosch
- Valeo
- Samvardhana
- Ambarella
- NXP Semiconductors
- Clarion
