The latest report on Microplate Readers Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Microplate Readers Market by product (absorbance, single mode, fluorescence, multimode reader),by technology (nanotechnology, microfluidics, protein engineering),by application (neurology, oncology, biotechnology),by end user (pathology labs, diagnostic laboratories, research lab) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Microplate Readers such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global microplate readers market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the microplate readers Market worldwide.

The report segments the global microplate readers market on the basis of product, technology, application, and end-user.

Global Microplate Readers Market by Product

Absorbance Reader

Single Mode Reader

Fluorescence Reader

Multimode Reader

Global Microplate Readers Market by Technology

Biologic Targeting

Supramolecular Chemistry

Nanotechnology

Protein Engineering

Others

Global Microplate Readers Market by Application

Neurology

Oncology

Biotechnology

Others

Global Microplate Readers Market by End-User

Pathology Labs

Diagnostic Laboratories

Life Sciences and Research Lab

Others

Global Microplate Readers Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

MDS Analytical Technologies

Greiner Bio-One

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

BMG LABTECH

Others

