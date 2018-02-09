MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Mobile Money Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The mobile money market report provides an analysis of the global mobile money market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the mobile money market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM). The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global mobile money market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments across different geographic regions as well as on the basis of mode of payment, types of purchase, industry verticals, and select countries across each region. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and their various recent developments. This report also provides market positioning analysis of key players operating in the mobile money market.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/173424

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market’s drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Impact of these factors over short, medium and long term is also provides for global and regional markets. The report includes comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under the key trends analysis section. Based on the industry verticals, the mobile money market is segmented into BFSI, energy and utility, retail, health care, supply chain and logistics, hospitality and tourism, media and entertainment, telecommunication and IT, and others. Based on factors such as privacy and security, customized requirement, flexibility in payment options, and relevant customer care support, users select the best-fit mobile money solution in order to cater to their requirements and business usage.

The report highlights the key factors contributing to the growth of mobile money across major emerging market such as India, China, South East Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam), Latin American countries, and major African nations such as Kenya, South Africa under the section country snippets and regional mobile money market analysis. Further, to provide insight to nature of transactions carried out by consumers, analysis in terms of mode of payment and type of purchases is also included in the study. Mode of payments considered within the scope are – NFC, Mobile Billing, SMS, and USSD/STK. Different major type of purchases included while estimating the market size are – Airtime Transfers & Top-ups, Money Transfers & Payments, Merchandise and Coupons, and Travel and Ticketing.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/173424/mobile-money-global-industry-market-research-reports/toc

The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the mobile money market across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Major challenges faced by the developed countries and key factors contributing to the popularity of mobile money across developing countries are highlighted in the report. The report also offers the contribution of the developed and emerging countries across the world. Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the mobile money service providers operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments.

The companies profiled in this report include Amobee, Inc. Bango.net Limited, Boku, Inc., Dwolla, Inc., Fortumo OÜ, Judo Payments, Paypal, Inc. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.), Square, Inc., Stripe, WePay, Inc.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/173424/mobile-money-global-industry-market-research-reports

The global mobile money market has been segmented as follows:

Mobile money market, by mode of payment

NFC

Mobile Billing

SMS

USSD/STK

Others

Mobile money market, by types of purchase

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise and Coupons

Travel and Ticketing

Others

Mobile money Market, by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Energy and utility

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality and Tourism

Media and Entertainment

SCM and Logistics

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Mobile money Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz