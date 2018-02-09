Battery is an enclosed cell comprising electrodes, electrolytes, separators, additives, and binders. It produces electric energy through conversion of chemical energy. Lawn mower is a hand-operated or power-driven machine used to cut the grass over a lawn. It either uses a single revolving blade or a number of revolving blades to cut the grass at an even height. Battery operated lawn mower employs a rotating blade, which moves in vertical axis known as rotary mowers. Blades rotating in horizontal axis are called cylinder or reel mowers. These mowers are compatible with small engines and function on a wide variety of grass conditions. Battery assisted lawn mowers are suitable for small residential lawns and gardens, while heavy battery operated lawn mowers are applicable for larger lawns in golf courses and municipal parks.

The global lawn mower battery market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for lawn mowers in residential and commercial sectors for gardening purposes. The need to improve the artistic and esthetic appeal of residential and commercial properties with greener areas is expected to escalate the demand for landscaping gardens and lawns. Rise in government initiatives toward environment sustainability and expansion of municipal gardens is likely to boost the global lawn mower battery market. Natural calamities such as floods, droughts, and heavy snowfalls can adversely impact lawns and gardens. The need to repair and reconstruct such greener areas is also anticipated to boost the demand for electric lawn mowers and ultimately drive the lawn mower battery market.

Furthermore, the advancement in hybrid lawn mowers is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the lawn mower battery market. Hybrid lawn mowers feature lightweight properties with suitable battery capacities. Robotic lawn mower is one of the latest state-of-the-art technologies adopted for fine and precise lawn mowing. Increase in usage and availability of such innovative products is projected to contribute to the growth of the global lawn mower battery market. However, maintenance of batteries installed in lawn mowers and the need to monitor and replace them regularly are projected to hamper the lawn mower battery market.

Based on type, the lawn mower battery market can be segmented into lithium ion, lead acid, and others. The lead acid segment holds key share of the global lawn mower battery market. However, adoption of lithium ion batteries in electric lawn mowers is expected to increase significantly, owing to its durability, efficient performance, and maintenance-free features.

In terms of end-user, the lawn mower battery market can be divided into residential and commercial. The commercial segment accounts for significant share of the global lawn mower battery market. Lawn mowers are predominantly used in soccer stadiums, golf courses, athletics stadiums, etc. in the sports industry. They are also used largely in municipal gardening applications.

