K&N Sales is a full-service, family-run company specializing in the sale of kitchen appliances and remodeling equipment manufactured by various brands. If you are looking to remodel your kitchen and upgrade appliances, K&N Sales is the best option to rely on. The following are the different products sold by K&N Sales:
1. Laundry products: K&N Sales offers various laundry products belonging to the following brands:
- Whirlpool
- Speed Queen
- Miele
- Maytag
- Fisher & Paykel
- Bosch
2. Microwaves: K&N Sales offers microwaves manufactured by some of the following brands:
- Wolf
- Whirlpool
- Viking
- Sharp
- Thermador
- Dacor
3. Cooktops: K&N Sales offers cooktops manufactured by some of the following brands:
- Wolf
- Verona
- Viking
- Bluestar
- DCS
- Jenn-air
4. Ventilation hoods: K&N Sales offers ventilation hoods manufactured by some of the following brands:
- Zephyr
- Wolf
- Vent A hood
- Monogram
- Faber
- Capital
5. Dishwashers: K&N Sales offers dishwashers manufactured by some of the following brands:
- Viking
- Miele
- Maytag
- Monogram
- Asko
6. Icemakers: The company sells icemakers manufactured by the following brands:
- Perlick
- Scotsman
- Marvel
- Hoshizaki
- True
- U-line
The range of icemakers sold by K&N Sales is renowned for the power-packed performance, elegance, durability and perfect finish.
7. Undercounter: K&N Sales sells undercounter appliances manufactured by several brands like:
- Urban Cultivator
- U-Line
- Viking
- Sub-Zero
- True
8. Outdoor kitchen equipment: An outdoor kitchen needs various equipment like barbecue grills made of double-walled, precision-welded steel; undercounter refrigerators; ice-makers equipped with heavy stainless steel bodies and perma-paneling polymers. The company also offers a variety of options in floating shelves, racks, drawer fronts, doors and cabinets that are essential to outdoor kitchens. K&N Sales offers outdoor kitchen equipment manufactured by the following brands:
- Big green egg
- Coyote
- Alfresco
- American range
9. Wine storage units: Using innovative technology, several brands manufacture wine fridges equipped with advanced self- cooling systems. The optimum preservation temperatures help to keep the wine fresh for a long time. K&N Sales sells such wine fridges as well as smaller standalone or undercounter wine storage units with different storage capacities and refrigeration options.
K&N Sales is also renowned for selling cabinetry of the following brands:
- Atlantis
- Bellmont
- Brookhaven
- Danver
- Wood-Mode
- Executive Cabinetry
About the K&N Sales:
K&N Sales is a full-service, family-run appliance and cabinet center. Located in Houston, Texas, this 6500 square foot store specializes in the supply of major brands of kitchen appliances, along with various selections of indoor and outdoor kitchen cabinets.
For more information, please visit the official website of K&N sales http://www.knsales.com.
Contact Us:
1401 Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Phone: (713) 868-3611
Recent Comments