K&N Sales is a full-service, family-run company specializing in the sale of kitchen appliances and remodeling equipment manufactured by various brands. If you are looking to remodel your kitchen and upgrade appliances, K&N Sales is the best option to rely on. The following are the different products sold by K&N Sales:

1. Laundry products: K&N Sales offers various laundry products belonging to the following brands:

Whirlpool

Speed Queen

Miele

Maytag

Fisher & Paykel

Bosch

2. Microwaves: K&N Sales offers microwaves manufactured by some of the following brands:

Wolf

Whirlpool

Viking

Sharp

Thermador

Dacor

3. Cooktops: K&N Sales offers cooktops manufactured by some of the following brands:

Wolf

Verona

Viking

Bluestar

DCS

Jenn-air

4. Ventilation hoods: K&N Sales offers ventilation hoods manufactured by some of the following brands:

Zephyr

Wolf

Vent A hood

Monogram

Faber

Capital

5. Dishwashers: K&N Sales offers dishwashers manufactured by some of the following brands:

Viking

Miele

Maytag

Monogram

Asko

6. Icemakers: The company sells icemakers manufactured by the following brands:

Perlick

Scotsman

Marvel

Hoshizaki

True

U-line

The range of icemakers sold by K&N Sales is renowned for the power-packed performance, elegance, durability and perfect finish.

7. Undercounter: K&N Sales sells undercounter appliances manufactured by several brands like:

Urban Cultivator

U-Line

Viking

Sub-Zero

True

8. Outdoor kitchen equipment: An outdoor kitchen needs various equipment like barbecue grills made of double-walled, precision-welded steel; undercounter refrigerators; ice-makers equipped with heavy stainless steel bodies and perma-paneling polymers. The company also offers a variety of options in floating shelves, racks, drawer fronts, doors and cabinets that are essential to outdoor kitchens. K&N Sales offers outdoor kitchen equipment manufactured by the following brands:

Big green egg

Coyote

Alfresco

American range

9. Wine storage units: Using innovative technology, several brands manufacture wine fridges equipped with advanced self- cooling systems. The optimum preservation temperatures help to keep the wine fresh for a long time. K&N Sales sells such wine fridges as well as smaller standalone or undercounter wine storage units with different storage capacities and refrigeration options.

K&N Sales is also renowned for selling cabinetry of the following brands:

Atlantis

Bellmont

Brookhaven

Danver

Wood-Mode

Executive Cabinetry

About the K&N Sales:

K&N Sales is a full-service, family-run appliance and cabinet center. Located in Houston, Texas, this 6500 square foot store specializes in the supply of major brands of kitchen appliances, along with various selections of indoor and outdoor kitchen cabinets.

For more information, please visit the official website of K&N sales http://www.knsales.com.

Contact Us:

1401 Shepherd Dr

Houston, TX 77007

Phone: (713) 868-3611