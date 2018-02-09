For Immediate Release:

February 9, 2018: Driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs is an offence that is liable to be punished by law. In California it is considered to be a really serious offence to drive while under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs. The conviction for the offence of DUI carries stringent penalties and punishments. They include fines, jail, and administrative license suspension sentence from court. The DUI offender failed to make a mature decision, especially when one knows that they have a tendency to drink to the point of impairment. To handle such circumstances, a good DUI program class is designed to assist the offender in examining his or her own life style, habits and possible addiction.

Unlike other penalties that can include paying of fines and serving in prison, attending DUI Program classes are definitely a great help for you. The lessons in this program not only leave you knowledge on DUI risks but as well as knowledge on becoming a more responsible driver. There are a lot of classes of this kind in the community actually that one will not have a hard time to look for them. Jackson-Bibby Awareness Group, Inc. is a DUI Program in Redlands, Victorville & Barstow California, providing classes, counseling, and mentoring for the First DUI Offender and Multiple DUI Offender.

Serving San Bernardino, Riverside, and other neighboring counties since 1981, they look after both the needs of the client and those of the community. Their main objective is to show the detrimental effects that drinking and driving have on the individual, family, and community. With over 100 years of combined counseling experience, they are offering the DUI Program Redlands, DUI Program Victorville, and DUI Program Barstow since 1981.

Jackson-Bibby Awareness Group helps you to successfully navigate through the program and provide an experience that will create personal growth and permanent positive lifestyle changes. These DUI Program California classes are conducted to help offenders learn the rules of safe driving with special reference to alcoholism. They have specialists who teach the basics of safe driving. They have tailor-made solutions for all drivers who find themselves on the wrong side of the law due to alcohol. The length of the DUI Program you will be required to complete will depend on what your blood alcohol content (BAC) was at the time of arrest, as well as any prior records of DUI convictions in the previous 10 years.

