The emerging trend in IOT node and gateway market is its application in numerous industries. NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced a modular IoT gateway solution for large node networks (LNNs) with pre-integrated, tested and RF certified support for a wide array of wireless communications protocols including Thread, ZigBee and Wi-Fi.

Advantech Co. is a prominent player in IOT node and gateway market. Advantech recently launched Intel IOT gateway technology-based platforms. Intel developed IoT gateway technology, based on Quark™, Atom™ and Core™ Intel processors that bring dynamic performance to the edge. Standards-based interfaces enable Intel iot gateway technology to easily connect and integrate with legacy systems, sensors, controllers and datacenters and the cloud. Solutions based on Intel IoT gateway technology include software from Wind River and McAfee Embedded control to monitor and protect data security by dynamically managing whitelists.

The major growth driver of IOT node and gateway market includes rising demand for better internet network, advanced technology implementation in improving communication network, compactness of sensors, and increased use of sensors in biometric applications among others. High utilization and upgrading of connectivity technology such as Bluetooth, zigbee, Wi-Fi and near field communication technology is one of the significant factor boosting IOT node and gateway market. BFSI accounts for high market share owing to high adoption of online banking, contactless payments and mobile banking application.

The prominent players in the IOT Node and Gateway market are- Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), Aaeon Components Inc. (Taiwan), Adlink Components Inc. (Taiwan) and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, IOT Node And Gateway Market has been valued at approximately USD 17 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 29% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Market Segmentation

By sensor segment it consists of temperature sensor, blood glucose sensor, blood oxygen sensor and many more. The sensor market is mainly driven due to its increasing usage in healthcare, automotive and security sector. The implementation of sensor in automobile enable users by offering driver assistance, driving comfort levels and improves car safety. Sensor market is growing owing to significant demand for the small and high definition camcorders. These sensors are mostly used due to its dynamic feature that includes low power consumption and high speed imaging capabilities.

The sensor segment is sub-segmented into temperature sensor, blood glucose sensor, blood oxygen sensor and many more. It has application in various field that includes healthcare, entertainment and automotive. Temperature sensors are easy to use, as it consists of numerous varieties, large temperature range, strong sensor structure that makes it durable for long period. Blood glucose sensors provides accurate measurement of glucose content in patient body, it consists of vast measure range and offers continuous monitoring of glucose content in the blood.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region is one of the prominent player in the IOT node and gateway market owing to increased application of it in BFSI, healthcare and IT & telecommunication. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the IOT node and gateway market owing to presence of major growth factors in communication network and is constantly investing into research and development of IOT node and gateway market to invent new technologies in telecommunication industry. Countries such as China, Japan and India contribute towards the highest generation of IOT node and gateway market in the region. Europe region is growing with a steady pace in IOT node and gateway market. The region is investing into development of efficient sensors for strong border security for safeguarding the citizens from foreign attacks.