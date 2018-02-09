MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a low-power wide area (LPWA) technology that allows the connection of several devices across cellular telecommunications bands. NB-IoT is a low-power technology, and it is primarily used in applications and devices that operate at lower data rates. This technology also ensures a higher battery life of devices. The NB-IoT module, which incorporates the NB-IoT chipset, can operate for over 10 years with a single-cell primary battery. Although the LPWA market was developed over a decade ago, the technologies associated with it, such as SigFox and LoRa, did not have any formal standards. These technologies are expensive due to the high maintenance cost and have poor reliability and fewer security features. The introduction of NB-IoT in the LPWA market is a major development, and NB-IoT is expected to be one of the biggest areas of interest and development during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global narrowband IoT chipset market to grow at a CAGR of 60.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global narrowband IoT chipset market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of NB-IoT chipsets to various end-users such as mobile operators; telecommunications service providers; and the OEMs in the agriculture, automotive, and consumer and electric utility firms.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Intel

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

SEQUANS

u-blox

Other prominent vendors

Altair Semiconductor

CommSoild

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies

SAMSUNG

Vodafone

Market driver

Increasing adoption of M2M communication

Market challenge

Growth of LTE-M

Market trend

Deployment of the NB-IoT technology in airports

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

