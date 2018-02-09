MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global IoT Market in Smart Farming” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Internet of things (IoT) refers to automated networks of computers, devices, and sensors that can process their own data. These Internet-connected systems gather data and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in every industry, including agriculture. The development in the technology of telecommunication devices and IoT, with the support of wireless sensors, is providing the growth momentum for the global IoT market in smart farming. The market is primarily growing in developed countries like the US, Japan, the UK and Germany due to limited farmlands and the need for maximum productivity. In developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, and Spain, the market is expected to grow at a linear growth rate. IoT devices are being deployed in farm fields for monitoring the condition of moisture, weather, temperature, growth, and acidity. These devices and sensors are connected to the gateways, and the data is stored in the cloud and shared to the systems. The growth in cloud computing is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global IoT market in smart farming to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in smart farming for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global IoT Market in Smart Farming 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Cisco

IBM

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Other prominent vendors

Virtus Nutrition

John Deere

Precision Planting

Accenture

AGCO

Auroras

CEMA

DigiReach

Libelium

Link Labs

Mouser Electronics

Postscapes

Pycno

SemiosBio Technologies

Senix

Senseye

Sensolus

SmartFarming

Softweb Solutions

Solution Analysts

Topcon Positioning Systems

Market driver

Reduction in cost of sensors

Market challenge

High initial capital cost for IoT integration in smart farming

Market trend

Big data in smart farming

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

