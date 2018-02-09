​The recently published report titled ​Global Commercial Luminaire Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Commercial Luminaire Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Global Commercial Luminaire Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Commercial Luminaire Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Commercial Luminaire Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Commercial Luminaire Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Commercial Luminaire Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Commercial Luminaire

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Commercial Luminaire

1.1.1 Definition of Commercial Luminaire

1.1.2 Specifications of Commercial Luminaire

1.2 Classification of Commercial Luminaire

1.2.1 Halogen

1.2.2 HID

1.2.3 LFL

1.2.4 CFL

1.2.5 LED

1.3 Applications of Commercial Luminaire

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Office

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Commercial Luminaire

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Commercial Luminaire

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Luminaire

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Commercial Luminaire

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Commercial Luminaire

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Commercial Luminaire Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Commercial Luminaire Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Commercial Luminaire Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Commercial Luminaire Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Commercial Luminaire Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Commercial Luminaire Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Commercial Luminaire Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Commercial Luminaire Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Commercial Luminaire Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Commercial Luminaire Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Commercial Luminaire Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Commercial Luminaire Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Commercial Luminaire Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Commercial Luminaire Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Commercial Luminaire Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Commercial Luminaire Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Commercial Luminaire Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Halogen of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 HID of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 LFL of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 CFL of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.5 LED of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Commercial Luminaire Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Commercial Luminaire Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Commercial Luminaire Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Retail of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Hospital of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Industrial of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Office of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.5 Other of Commercial Luminaire Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Commercial Luminaire

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Philips 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Philips 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 OSRAM

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 OSRAM 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 OSRAM 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 General Electric

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 General Electric 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 General Electric 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Cree, Inc

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Cree, Inc 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Cree, Inc 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Panasonic

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Panasonic 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Panasonic 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Eaton

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Eaton 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Eaton 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Thorn

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Thorn 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Thorn 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Hubbell Lighting

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Hubbell Lighting 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Hubbell Lighting 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 TOSHIBA

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 TOSHIBA 2016 Commercial Luminaire Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 TOSHIBA 2016 Commercial Luminaire Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Targetti Sankey S.p.A.

8.12 Asian Electronics

8.13 LSI Industries

8.14 SIMKAR Corporation

8.15 Thorlux Lighting

8.16 Evolution Lighting

8.17 KALCO Lighting, Inc

8.18 Foshan Lighting

8.19 Opple Lighting

8.20 NVC Lighting

8.21 YANKO Lighting

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Commercial Luminaire Market

9.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Commercial Luminaire Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Commercial Luminaire Consumption Forecast

9.3 Commercial Luminaire Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Commercial Luminaire Market Trend (Application)

10 Commercial Luminaire Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Commercial Luminaire Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Commercial Luminaire International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Commercial Luminaire by Region

10.4 Commercial Luminaire Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Commercial Luminaire

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Commercial Luminaire Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

