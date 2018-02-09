According to a new report Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market is expected to attain a market size of $69.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.
To improve the functions of the automobile system, the automotive energy recovery system utilizes the otherwise wasted energy by braking pads into productive energy. The global automotive energy recovery system market is driven due to factors such as stringent vehicular emission rules & regulations, rise engine resizing trends, and stringent fuel economy standards.
By Product the market is segmented into regenerative braking system (RBS), turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). In 2015, regenerative braking system registered highest revenue, and would be the leading product segment during the forecast period. The major factor that is driving the RBS segment is the rise in the number of electric vehicles & EVSE infrastructure, mostly in China, Japan, and the U.S. Also, the RBS market is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. Turbocharger segment on the other hand, would register moderate growth rate due to rise in adoption of waste energy recovery system in passenger cars & commercial vehicles.
Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars held the largest market share due to substantial growth in the number of electric cars. In 2015, electric cars such as BEV, PHEV, and HEV witnessed tremendous growth. Additionally, growth in EVSE infrastructure such as charging station, mostly in China, adds to the growth of the passenger car segment. Two-wheeler segment on the other hand is anticipated to register highest market growth rate during the forecast period due rapid adoption of regenerative braking system in electric two wheelers.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc. and Faurecia.
Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Regenerative Braking System
Electric
Hydraulic
Others
Turbocharger Professional
Twin Turbocharger
Wastegate Turbocharger
Variable-geometry Turbocharger
Exhaust Gas Recirculation
By Vehicle Type
2-Wheeler
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Geography
North America Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
US. Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Canada Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Mexico Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Rest of North America Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Europe Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Germany Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
UK. Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
France Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Russia Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Spain Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Italy Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Rest of Europe Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Asia-Pacific Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
China Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Japan Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
India Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
South Korea Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Singapore Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Malaysia Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
LAMEA Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Brazil Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Argentina Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
UAE Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Saudi Arabia Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
South Africa Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Nigeria Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Rest of LAMEA Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Companies Profiled
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Autoliv Inc.
Continental AG
Honeywell International, Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Tenneco Inc.
Faurecia
