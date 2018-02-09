As per the report “Human Primary Cells Market By Type ( Epithelial Cells, Fibroblasts, Hematopoietic, Liver Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Pericytes ), By Application ( Medical, Scientific Research ), Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2022″ In 2016, the clinical research segment generated the highest revenue share in the global human primary cells market. Among major regions, North America was the highest revenue generating market, holding nearly 30% of the market share, in 2016.

“Human primary cells of superior quality are being readily available across the globe. This has paved the way for nouveu applications in cell biology research. Cell providers active in the market are exploiting the opportunity and bridging the gap, in order to aid the scientists in utilizing their resources and time at full extent. Human primary cell providers are offering various value-added services to their clientele, along with research support, with an aim to expand their customer base and generate an identity in the market.”

Request sample copy of the report @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/human-primary-cells-market/request-sample

Global human primary cells market to witness a plethora of potential applications in the upcoming years

The rapid growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is slated to be the major driving force for the growth of human primary cell market. The Increasing research on personalized therapies and stem cells is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, surge in the number of organ transplants and biobanking of cells, tissues and organs is driving growth of the market. According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), around 126,670 organs were transplanted worldwide in 2015, witnessing a rise of 5.8% over the year 2014.

Market players opt for partnerships and M&A as their growth strategies in the stiff market competition

Key market players are opting for merger and acquisitions as their strategy to achieve innovations in the products and technological processes. Similarly, in order to achieve higher product quality the vendors are focusing their interests towards partnerships and new product development. The major market players are increasingly able to deliver additional, value-added services and support to primary cell clients, as they continue to evolve their business models. Thermo Fischer, a prominent market player has signed several agreements and partnerships, with an aim to enhance its product portfolio and expand its global presence. In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with HEALTH BioMed (HBM) to support HBM’s development of molecular diagnostic (MDx) kits for infectious disease and pharmacogenomics screening.

To know more about the report, visit at https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/human-primary-cells-market

North America accounted for the largest market share for global human primary cells market, owing to the increasing government initiatives

North America held nearly 30% market share, in terms of revenue, of the global market. It is expected to maintain its lead and grow with an impressive CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Government authorities are focusing on the biomedical research and development programme. Certain regulations have been imposed, with an aim to provide products with ethical norms, protection for donors, medical privacy, laboratory standards, importation of biological materials. In 2016, the U.S. government initiated Cancer Moonshot, in order to boost the cancer research. It was commenced with an aim to ensure the availability of therapies to as many patients as possible, along with the ability to prevent cancer and detect it at an early stage. As per National Cancer Institute (NCI), an initial amount of $300 million had been appropriated in the fiscal year (FY) 2017 to fund the Moonshot initiatives.

NORTH AMERICA HUMAN PRIMARY CELLS MARKET BY APPLICATION, 2012-2022

KEY FINDINGS OF GLOBAL HUMAN PRIMARY CELLS MARKET, 2012-2022

• In 2016, Hematopoietic cells segmented garnered the highest revenue share. However, the liver cells segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period.

• The medical research segment is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

• Market players are focusing on partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, in order to attain large share of the global market and become the market leader.

• North America led the global human primary cells market in 2016, in terms of revenue, by holding nearly 30% of the total share.

GLOBAL HUMAN PRIMARY CELLS MARKET SHARE OF KEY MANUFACTURERS (2016)

Some key market players are Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, Cell Biologics, PromoCell GmbH, Cureline, Zen-Bio, Stemcell Technologies, and Pelobiotech.

Contact:

Address: S. No.8/2A/1, Vitthal Heights, Above Yashwant, Kharadi, Pune-411014

Tel: +91-20-65606016

Email: help@esticastresearch.com