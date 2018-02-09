We at Golfo Dulce Tours understand that all you nature lovers are looking for an up close and personal rendezvous with your favorite natural ambiance. This is what we serve you at Golfo Dulce Tours. Our services are carved to give you a safe and a hassle-free experience of the beautiful nature around the region of Osa. May it be the pristine water of the area or the rainforest you get a deep insight into the natural beauty of the place. Here we offer you a lifetime of an experience where you can go swimming into the beautiful waters of the region and can also witness the beautiful forests of the lands of the place.

Our Services

• Whale Watching Season Costa Rica,

• Whale Watching Tours Golfo Dulce,

• Kayaking Golfo Dulce in Costa Rica

• You get the experience of snorkeling and can swim with the love dolphins.

• You can also see the majestic Humpback whale at the Osa Peninsula

• You can also see the beautiful whale sharks swimming through the pristine and the clear waters of Osa.

• Golfo Dulce Tours also offer you a super experience of camping overnight at the beautiful sea beaches of the region.

• You can also indulge in mix tours where you can see and enjoy the pristine beauty of the wildlife.

• The artisanal fishing is also an experience in its own right that is provided at Golfo Dulce Tours.

• Enjoy the beauty of the night time safari and trees king.

• Sea the beautiful birds of the region and enjoy the rare animal species as well.

Our experts here understand that safety and security also stand prime when you leave to meet the wildlife. Hence all the apparatus that we provide are of the best quality.

Contact Us:

Name: Golfo Dulce Tours

Contact person: Vilmar Lopez Lopez

Phone: +(506)-8598-9633

Add: Costa Rica Puntarenas Osa peninsula

Puerto Jimenez 100 mts norht of Corcovado National Park Main Office

Postal code: 60702

E mail: vilmarlopez62@hotmail.com

Website: https://www.golfodulcetourguide.com/