Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Information Report by Type (Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3), Application (Commercial, Military, Personal, and Air Transport) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

An electronic flight bag (EFB) is an electronic information management device that helps flight crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently. An EFB electronically stores and retrieves documents required for flight operations such as operating manuals, aeronautical charts, airport information, route information and weather.

One of the factor which drives the growth of the electronic flight bag market is safety because it helps the pilots up-to-date on live weather and assist in route management to avoid discretionary fuel burn. Real-time EFB updates by means of satellite communications to the flight deck make pilots aware of bad weather or turbulence. The other factor that is responsible for the growth of this market is replacement of all paper-based manual. Eliminating paper from the flight deck saves weight and makes it more convenient

Study Objectives of Electronic Flight Bag Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Electronic Flight Bag Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyse the global electronic flight bag Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by application, and by region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global electronic flight bag Market.

Regional Analysis of Electronic Flight Bag Market

North America is leading the market for electronic flight bag market during the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing markets during the forecast period. This is due to some factors such as growing commercial aircraft and reduction of aircraft maintenance. North America electronic flight bag market is expected to reach USD 2257.3 million by 2022.

Key Players

The key players of global electronic flight bag market are UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), International Flight Support (Denmark), Astronautics Corporation of America (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Esterline CMC Electronics (Canada), NavAero AB (Sweden), Airbus Group SE (France), Rockwell Collins Inc (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, (U.S.), Teledyne Controls LLC (U.S.), Thales Group (France), DAC International Inc (U.S.), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Flightman (Ireland).

Intended Audience

• Electronic flight bag manufacturers

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Electronic Flight Bag Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

