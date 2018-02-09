Global Directed Energy Weapon Market Information Report by Platform (Airborne, Ground-based, and Naval), by Type (Lethal and Non-Lethal Weapons), and by Regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) – Global Forecast To 2023

Directed energy weapon is the weapon that emits highly focused energy to damage the target. Directed energy weapons are capable of selecting targets which are discrete. Recently, the increasing demand for laser weapons across the globe, is boosting the demand of the market. Directed energy weapons are used to defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies so that national security can be preserved. This also drives the demand of the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investments for the development of the directed energy weapon is also fuelling the growth of the market. Concurrently, high development cost of the weapons may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26%, during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Global Directed Energy Weapon Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global directed energy weapon market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global directed energy weapon market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, platform, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the directed energy weapon market

Regional Analysis

Global Directed Energy Weapon Market

The Americas dominate the global directed energy weapon market. Increasing military expenditures and the growing demand for advanced weapons is driving the demand of the market in this region. The APAC region is also expected to contribute significantly mainly due to the increasing terrorism incidences and border threats in the region.

Key Players

The key players of global directed energy weapon markets are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Boeing Company (U.S), BAE Systems PLC (U.K), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Intended Audience

Defense authorities

Weapon manufacturers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

The report for Global Directed Energy Weapon Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

