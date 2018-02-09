Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Diabetic Neuropathy over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Diabetic Neuropathy market was dominated by the North America region followed by the Europe Diabetic Neuropathy market with potential growth in this region. Based on the countries US is the major market for Diabetic Neuropathy globally trailed by India, Germany, and UK. Large number of cases with diabetic and related complications has made US one of the attractive markets for diabetic neuropathy.

Consistently increasing diabetic rate across the globe coupled with the rising awareness among the people has played key role in driving the Diabetic Neuropathy market across the globe. Similarly factors such as increasing rise in healthcare expenditure for diabetes, growing awareness about diabetes, and rise in R&D activities in drug discovery and development are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Diabetic Neuropathy market.

Regionally, North America is the largest and dominated the global market and it is anticipated to retain its dominance by accounting largest market shares during forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Whereas, Asia Pacific expected to emerge as most dynamic region with highest CAGR owing to increased governmental support, and increased healthcare expenditure. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Diabetic Neuropathy market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Diabetic Neuropathy. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Diabetic Neuropathy that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include Pfizer Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, ACTAVIS, Cephalon Inc, MEDA Pharma GmBH & Co. KG, GlaxoSmithKline, NeuroMetrix, Inc, Johnson and Johnson.

