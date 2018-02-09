According to a new report Global Data Center Switch Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Center Switch Market size is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global >1 Gbps to 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps Center Switch Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco System, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company are the forerunners in the Data Center Switch market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Center Switch Market
Data Center Switch Market
The Ethernet market holds the largest market share in Global Data Center Switch Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fibre Channel market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The InfiniBand market would garner market size of $3,034.0 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Access Switches market holds the largest market share in Global Data Center Switch Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Core Switches market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Center Switch Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Fortinet Inc, .ZTE Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo, and Mellanox Technologies.
Global Data Center Switch Market Size Segmentation
By Bandwidth
>1 Gbps to 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps
<10 Gbps
By Technology
Ethernet
Fibre Channel
InfiniBand
By Type
Core Switches
Distribution Switches
Access Switches
By Vertical
Enterprises
Telecommunication Industry
Government Organizations
Cloud Service Providers
By Geography
North America Data Center Switch Market Size
US Data Center Switch Market Size
Canada Data Center Switch Market Size
Mexico Data Center Switch Market Size
Rest of North America Data Center Switch Market Size
Europe Data Center Switch Market
Germany Data Center Switch Market
UK Data Center Switch Market
France Data Center Switch Market
Russia Data Center Switch Market
Spain Data Center Switch Market
Italy Data Center Switch Market
Rest of Europe Data Center Switch Market
Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market
China Data Center Switch Market
Japan Data Center Switch Market
India Data Center Switch Market
South Korea Data Center Switch Market
Singapore Data Center Switch Market
Malaysia Data Center Switch Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market
LAMEA Data Center Switch Market
Brazil Data Center Switch Market
Argentina Data Center Switch Market
UAE Data Center Switch Market
Saudi Arabia Data Center Switch Market
South Africa Data Center Switch Market
Nigeria Data Center Switch Market
Rest of LAMEA Data Center Switch Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Juniper Networks, Inc.
NEC Corporation
Fortinet Inc.
ZTE Corporation
Dell Technologies Inc.
Lenovo
Mellanox Technologies
