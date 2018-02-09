According to a new report Global Data Center Switch Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Center Switch Market size is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global >1 Gbps to 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps Center Switch Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco System, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company are the forerunners in the Data Center Switch market.

The Ethernet market holds the largest market share in Global Data Center Switch Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fibre Channel market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The InfiniBand market would garner market size of $3,034.0 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Access Switches market holds the largest market share in Global Data Center Switch Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Core Switches market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Center Switch Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Fortinet Inc, .ZTE Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo, and Mellanox Technologies.

Global Data Center Switch Market Size Segmentation

By Bandwidth

>1 Gbps to 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

<10 Gbps

By Technology

Ethernet

Fibre Channel

InfiniBand

By Type

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches

By Vertical

Enterprises

Telecommunication Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

By Geography

North America Data Center Switch Market Size

US Data Center Switch Market Size

Canada Data Center Switch Market Size

Mexico Data Center Switch Market Size

Rest of North America Data Center Switch Market Size

Europe Data Center Switch Market

Germany Data Center Switch Market

UK Data Center Switch Market

France Data Center Switch Market

Russia Data Center Switch Market

Spain Data Center Switch Market

Italy Data Center Switch Market

Rest of Europe Data Center Switch Market

Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market

China Data Center Switch Market

Japan Data Center Switch Market

India Data Center Switch Market

South Korea Data Center Switch Market

Singapore Data Center Switch Market

Malaysia Data Center Switch Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market

LAMEA Data Center Switch Market

Brazil Data Center Switch Market

Argentina Data Center Switch Market

UAE Data Center Switch Market

Saudi Arabia Data Center Switch Market

South Africa Data Center Switch Market

Nigeria Data Center Switch Market

Rest of LAMEA Data Center Switch Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies

