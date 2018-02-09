Study on Cooling Tower Rental Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Cooling Tower Rental Market by type (dry, wet, and hybrid), design (mechanical draft, and natural draft), capacity (500 to 1000 Tons, Up to 500 Tons, 1000 to 1500 Tons, 1500 to 3000 Tons, and above 3000 Tons), end-user (commercial, industrial) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Cooling Tower Rental over the period of 2018 to 2024.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global cooling tower rental market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the cooling tower rental market worldwide.

The report segments the global cooling tower rental market on the basis of type, design, capacity, and end-user

Global Cooling Tower Rental Market by Type

Dry

Wet

Hybrid

Global Cooling Tower Rental Market by Design

Mechanical Draft

Natural Draft

Global Cooling Tower Rental Market by Capacity

500 to 1000 Tons

Up to 500 Tons

1000 to 1500 Tons

1500 to 3000 Tons

Above 3000 Tons

Global Cooling Tower Rental Market by End-User

Commercial

Industrial



Global Cooling Tower Rental Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Caterpillar

Aggreko

Johnson Controls

SPX Corporation

Carrier Rental Systems

Sunbelt Rentals

Jacir

Cooling Tower Depot

Midwest Cooling Tower Services

KTK Kühlturm

