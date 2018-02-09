Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Contactless Smart Card Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of contactless smart card over the period of 2015 to 2023. Radio frequency induction technology is used to transfer data and information in contactless smart cards. The rate of data transfer can differ between 106 kbits/s and 848 kbits/s. The global contactless smart card market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 35.3% during 2017-2023.

To Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1089

Asia Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the market

The global contactless smart card market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the European and North American contactless smart card market. User-friendly interface, increased use of electronic purses, need to reduce identity duplication, and demand for tamper-resistant systems remains the key factor driving the growth of global contactless smart card market. Moreover, lack of awareness, high implementation costs, complexity of technology and growing price-based competition are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing adoption of smart cards, increased popularity of e-commerce are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Furthermore, contactless smart card are used for the applications such as government ID, transit, payment and access control. The report identifies the largest application for which contactless smart card are used. Among the geographies Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the contactless smart card market over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the contactless smart card market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Contactless smart card. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the contactless smart card that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of “global Contactless smart card market by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and RoW)” report on https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/1089

Companies Profile cover in this Report:

The companies covered in the report include DataCard, Advanced Card Systems Ltd, SpringCard, NXP Semiconductors, Secura Key, Infineon Technologies, Sony FeliCa, and CardLogix.

Reasons to buy this report

Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of Contactless smart card

Complete coverage of all the type, form, processing, and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Browse the detailed TOC of the report on contactless smart card market: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_contactless_smart_card_market

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.