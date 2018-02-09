Study on Contactless Smart Card Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Contactless Smart Card Market by applications (ID, transit, payment, access control) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Contactless Smart Card over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The global contactless smart card market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the European and North American contactless smart card market. User-friendly interface,increased use of electronic purses,need to reduce identity duplication, and demand for tamper-resistant systems remains the key factor driving the growth of global contactless smart card market. Moreover, lack of awareness,high implementation costs,complexity of technology and growing price-based competitionare the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing adoption of smart cards,increased popularity of e-commerce are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Furthermore, contactless smart card are used for the applications such as government ID, transit, payment and access control. The report identifies the largest application for which contactless smart cardare used. Among the geographies Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the contactless smart cardmarket over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the contactless smart cardmarket.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of contactless smart card. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the contactless smart cardthat will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include DataCard, Advanced Card Systems Ltd, SpringCard, NXP Semiconductors, Secura Key, Infineon Technologies, Sony FeliCa, and CardLogix.

