To address the workforce issues of companies in high-need areas, Centerline Drivers offers the Mobile Driver program to help alleviate driver shortage.

[UNITED STATES, 02/09/2018] – In order to provide staffing solutions to clients living in high-need areas, Centerline Drivers assigns experienced and reliable drivers temporarily to clients. This temporary relocation offers staffing solutions to areas with a small driver pool but a high demand for drivers.

Benefits of Mobile Drivers

Businesses that operate in remote areas may have trouble finding drivers to deliver products and services to their customers. To meet the demands of their markets, mobile drivers can be temporarily assigned to them. This system allows businesses to operate without interruptions, as the drivers assigned to them stay for a set period.

Enlisting the services of temporary drivers also enables businesses to control their staffing expenses. Some businesses only require extra driving staff during peak seasons, which makes hiring temporary drivers a cost-efficient solution.

Centerline Drivers’ Mobile Drivers Program

The Mobile Drivers program of Centerline Drivers offers an efficient and effective workforce solution to temporary issues of businesses with delivery needs. By working closely with their clients, Centerline Drivers can determine the extent of the client’s needs and to provide the most appropriate solution for that project. Once project parameters are established, Centerline Drivers then connects their clients with a professional driver at an agreed-upon rate.

All of Centerline Drivers’ mobile drivers are qualified and DOT-compliant to provide professional driving services. Background checks are done for every driver, along with drug and alcohol tests. This assures clients that the company provides only the most professional and qualified drivers for the job.

About Centerline Drivers

For over 40 years, Centerline Drivers has been providing clients with reliable drivers with expert skills and professional qualifications. As one of the leading providers of workforce solutions, Centerline Drivers has connected over 50,000 drivers to various Fortune 100 and mid-sized companies.

To know more about Centerline Drivers Mobile Drivers program, or if you would like to know more about their other services, visit their website at http://www.centerlinedrivers.com.