Very few companies provide a wholesome solution to their consumers, be it domestic, commercial or industrial gas requirements. Cape Gas is one such company that proves to be a one-stop solution to any kind of requirement regarding liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). They are registered members of “Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of South Africa (LPGSASA) and proudly employed members titled “Licensed Gas Practitioners” who hold South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC)” registration. The employees also hold fire-fighter and first aid certification.

The company caters to all kinds of sectors and provides the following services:

Domestic: They have expertise in the installation of geysers, fireplaces, hobs, stoves and gas braais for residential purposes. The service covers basic economy installation with a gas hob connection along with a single 9 kilos cylinder, multiple appliance connections to a single or dual external cylinder supply; all are in accordance with SANS10087-1 code.

Commercial: They offer customer- oriented services to ever-growing commercial demands that include but are not limited to boiling tables, ovens, grillers and geysers installations, multiple cylinders connected to variously sized appliances which are in accordance with SANS 10087-2 code. Their services cover a variety of firms like hospitality, catering, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, coffee roasters, laboratories, companies with in-house kitchens and many more.

Industrial: Here they provide bulk tank facilities, vapour and liquid variants of gas installations, heating for extrusion purposes, cylinder filling and road tanker filling options for these kinds of service stations. All services in this sector have SANS 10087-3 and 10087-7 code accordance. They offer controlled heating facilities for chicken houses on poultry farms. Common industries they deal with including hot houses, printing companies, crematoriums, industrial powder coating firms, large- scale food production companies, etc.

Maintenance and additional services: These services include gas leak detection, sprinkler system installation, steel fabrication, drawing up and council submission of plans, C.O.C inspections, project management and consultation. They provide holistic maintenance and repair services to every sector mentioned above along with inspections and testing like 3 and 9 years testing, fireplace servicing, annual inspections, C.O.C, upgrading and refurbishing equipment, valve replacement, regulator repairs, etc.

To learn more about the company and their services, visit http://capegas.co.za/

About Cape Gas

Ensuring safety as their primary motto, South African company Cape Gas is a leading name to residential, commercial and industrial establishments for every kind of LPG installations and appliances. The company has a cumulative experience of more than 30 years that helps them leverage acquired skills in this business while providing safety to their consumers.

Contact:

Unit 13 Milnerton Business Park

Racecourse Road, Montague Gardens

7441, Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: 021 551-5748