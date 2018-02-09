Timetric’s ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Cameroonian Insurance Industry’ report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Cameroon. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together Timetric’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Cameroon, including:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Cameroon. The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework. Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country. Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Cameroon. Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations. Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Cameroon. The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities. The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework. The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country. The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Cameroon. Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Cameroonian insurance industry. Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country. Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

The Cameroonian insurance industry is regulated by the CRCA at the regional level and by the MoF at the national level. Key classes of compulsory insurance include motor third-party liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance for insurance intermediaries. Insurance companies from CIMA member states are permitted to operate in Cameroon without a license. 100% FDI is permitted in the Cameroonian insurance industry. Composite insurance is not permitted in Cameroon.

