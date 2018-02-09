One of the most fatal and chronic disorder now a day is Cancer. It is a highly hazardous disease with an extremely high mortality rate due to its highly invasive nature and prolonged duration of disease. Bone cancer is one the types of cancer in which the tissues of bone start growing in uncontrollable manner. This growth can be benign or malignant. In most of the cases, the bone cancer is a result from other cancers.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-cancer-market.html

The major and primary symptom of the bone cancer is severe and intolerable bone pain. This pain increases over the period of time. In addition to pain, symptoms like weight loss, fatigue, bone crack, fever, muscle pain, osteoporosis, and osteopenia are also identified. The diagnostic tests may preliminary include deep study of patient’s history and reasons of pain. Afterwards, the diagnosis of the bone cancer is carried out by using some imaging studies, such as, CT scan, MRI, bone scanning, and PET scanning. Biopsy test is also used for the diagnosis and confirmation of the disease.

The market of bone cancer is segmented on the basis of types of bone cancer, such as, primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. Primary bone cancer is the type of cancer that originates from rapid and uncontrollable growth of the bone and related tissues. Whereas, secondary cancer is a type of bone cancer, in which, the cancer is originated to some other site of the body and metastasize to the bone structure. The bone cancer is also classified as, osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, chondrosarcoma, chordomas, fibrosarcoma, and admantinomas.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14948

The market is also segmented on the basis of therapies and treatments available, such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery and surgical treatments. Limb amputation surgery, limb salvage surgery or limb sparing surgery are the major surgical practices used to treat bone cancer. Whereas, in radiation therapy, high energy X-rays or gamma-rays are used to destroy the tumors. Chemotherapy is a pharmacological treatment by using anti-cancer drugs either orally or parenterally. Major drugs include strontium-89 chloride, bisphosphonates, methotrexate, denosumab, doxorubicin and many others. Cryosurgery is also sometimes used to treat the bone cancer. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to rapidly growing incidences of bone cancers and rising focus towards R&D for bone tumor treatments. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are the most promising markets in the upcoming period, owing to rise in awareness of bone cancer, its chronic impacts and its treatments.

Although it accounts for much less than one percent of all cancers, the market of bone cancer is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2016 – 2024. This growth is anticipated to be driven by various factors, such as, R&D practices running across the globe, rising awareness amongst the population for bone cancer and other bone diseases, increasing medical infrastructure and technological advancements. Owing to R&D practices, a number of drugs and formulations are under pipeline studies and are expected to enter in the market during forecast period. However, low prevalence of the disease is the major hurdle in the market growth, followed by high cost of R&D, diagnosis and treatment.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=14948

According to American Cancer Society estimates, approximately 3,300 new cases of bone cancer are expected to diagnose in 2016, out of which, around 1490 deaths are expected due to bone cancer. Hence, this very low prevalence is the major hurdle in the market growth.

The major players operating in this market include Amgen, Inc., Actavis plc, Novartis International AG, Debiopharm Group, Pfizer, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company amongst others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com