Market Scenario:

Bioactive ingredients are extra-nutritional constituents that are found in small quantities in foods providing health benefits beyond the basic nutritional value of the product. They can be sourced from plants, animals or can be synthetically produced. Bioactive ingredients, though not essential for the sustainability of the body but lead to better health. They are present in small quantities in foods and affect the body. For instance, apart from nutrients milk also provides several physiological benefits, especially from the bioactive peptides encrypted within the protein, released upon digestion. These peptides demonstrate many bioactivities such as antioxidant, hypotensive, hypocholesterolemic, anticancer and immunomodulation properties, and many others.

Bioactive ingredients are experiencing a growing interest in wide range of applications including functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and others. Growing health-conscious population followed by their inclination towards healthy diet is driving the growth of bioactive ingredients market. Busy work schedule of the growing working population is influencing the growth of functional foods and beverages industry which in turn results in increased demand for bioactive ingredients market.

Furthermore, growing application of bioactive ingredients in the cosmetic industry to enrich the personal care products with various vitamins and minerals is boosting the growth of the market. However, the major challenge faced in this market is the protection of bioactive compounds during food processing. Nevertheless, microencapsulation and other technological advances hold promise to mask bitter taste and off-odors, preserve the integrity of nutrients, and deliver bioactive ingredients.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), AJINOMOTO CO. INC (Japan), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), DuPont (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Roquette (France)

Key Findings:

Demand for caffeine as a bioactive ingredient is witnessed to be growing steadily over the forecast period

Cosmetic industry is uplifting the growth of bioactive ingredients through high consumption in personal care products

Segments:

Bioactive ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, which includes prebiotics & amino acids, vitamins & minerals, carotenoids & antioxidant, phytochemical & plant extracts, peptides & proteins, and others. Among all, the phytochemical & plant extract segment is witnessed to be growing substantially over the forecast period. Moreover, the vitamins & minerals segment is anticipated to have a steady growth based on growing consumption in cosmetic industry over the estimated period.

On the basis of the source, the bioactive ingredients market is segmented into plant, animal, and other sources. Among them, the plant segment is projected to be leading the market share followed by the animal segment.

On the basis of application, bioactive ingredients market is segmented into functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and others. Among all, the dietary supplement segment is witnessed to be dominating the market. However, increasing consumption of functional beverages in developed countries is influencing the growth of functional beverages segment over the noticed period.

Regional Analysis:

The global bioactive ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the bioactive ingredients market followed by Europe. High inclination of the U.S. population towards consumption of dietary supplements is driving the growth of bioactive ingredients in North America. In Europe, change in lifestyle where people are more concerned with their personal health and wellbeing is driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to gain a substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness and high inclination towards healthy products. Moreover, technological advancement will surge the growth of bioactive ingredients in the rest of the world among which Brazil is projected to be the main contributor.