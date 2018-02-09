Gurin renewable wireless mini dehumidifier is available on Groupon at a very reasonable price. Best suited for small spaces, the device is safe and effective. Its self-renewable nature and practically zero operating cost are its unique features. The device absorbs up to 8-10 ounces of humidity over 6-8 weeks and can be renewed in just 12-14 hours.

Humidity makes the air heavy and at times uncomfortable to breathe in. In addition, humidity also causes a growth of fungus, molds, and mildew apart from bacteria. The health hazards could also be there from humidity apart from your valuable clothes and accessories getting ruined with fungus. It also promotes the growth of the dust mites which can cause you allergies or asthma. To tackle this problem of humidity, dehumidifiers are available in the market in various sizes and types which can be chosen based on your exact requirements.

Gurin renewable wireless mini dehumidifier is one such product from the house of Gurin. The device is very compact and has been designed for uses in small spaces like cupboard etc. It works on non-toxic, odorless silica gel which absorbs up to 8-10 ounces of humidity over a period of 6-8 weeks depending upon the ambient conditions. It has got an inbuilt indicator which turns pink from blue when completely saturated with moisture. Then it can easily be plugged in and it renews itself over 12-14 hours and becomes ready again for subsequent uses. Practically it has got almost zero operating cost and the dehumidifier can last you for 10 years or so. The device is quite reasonably priced. This small device can save many of your valuable clothing from getting affected by moisture and it’s side effects.

