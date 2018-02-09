The report on Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by application (airbags, direct TPMS, ABS, HVAC, power steering, transmission, engine control system), technology (strain gauge, MEMS, ceramic), transduction (optical, capacitive, piezoresistive, resonant), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicles) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1062

The recent report identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive pressure sensors market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive pressure sensors market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive pressure sensors market on the basis of application, technology, transduction, and vehicle type.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Application

Airbags

Direct TPMS

ABS

HVAC

Power Steering

Transmission

Engine Control System

Make an Enquiry:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1062

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Technology

Strain Gauge

MEMS

Ceramic

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Transduction

Optical

Capacitive

Piezoresistive

Resonant

Others

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Robert Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Infineon

Sensata

Continental

Texas Instruments

Melexis

Analog Devices

NXP

Click the Below Full Report :-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_pressure_sensors_market

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.

Contact US:

sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com