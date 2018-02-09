Study on Arc Flash Protection Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Arc Flash Protection Market by equipment (personal protective equipment, arc flash detection system, arc flash control system), end-user (transportation and infrastructure, utilities, manufacturing and processing, oil, gas, others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Arc Flash Protection over the period of 2018 to 2024.

The recent report identified that North American dominated the global arc flash protection market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the arc flash protection market worldwide.

The report segments the global arc flash protection market on the basis of equipment and end-users.

Global Arc Flash Protection Market by Equipment

Personal Protective Equipment

Arc Flash Detection System

Arc Flash Control System

Global Arc Flash Protection Market by End-Users

Transportation and Infrastructure

Utilities

Manufacturing and Processing

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Arc Flash Protection Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

General Electric Company

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Schneider Electric Se

Littelfuse, Inc.

Siemens AG

G&W Electric Company

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Arcteq Relays, Ltd.

Mors Smitt Technologies, Inc.

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

