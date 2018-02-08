West Palm Beach, Florida ( Webnewswire ) February 8, 2018 – Praying for a miracle is how many people discover the expertise of Dr. Dror Paley. They often are the parents of a child suffering from a severe orthopedic deformity and are about to lose hope after many failed treatments elsewhere. Dr. Paley, among his numerous achievements, awards, expert lectures, books and training programs, founded the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute which provides the most technologically advanced treatments to improve the lives of those who suffer from congenital, developmental, and post-traumatic orthopedic conditions. The Paley Institute provides these orthopedic corrective treatments:

– Limb Deformity Correction & Lengthening

– Spinal Deformity Correction

– Joint Preservation & Replacement

– Advanced Pediatric Orthopedics

– Advanced General Orthopedics

– Foot and Ankle Deformity Correction

Patients and their families who come to the Paley Institute in West Palm Beach, FL desperately seeking the expertise of Dr. Paley and his team can find a bright future as he and his staff perform miraculous surgeries to cure or relieve orthopedic conditions such as: Congenital Femoral Deficiency, Perthes Disease, Avascular Necrosis of the Hip, Scoliosis, Arthrogryposis, Fibular and Tibial Hemimelia, Congenital Pseudarthrosis of the Tibia, and many more disorders.

Interest & Training in Specialized Orthopedic Methods Results in Benefits to Patients Worldwide

Dr. Paley’s early training spent with Professor Ilizarov of Russia (Ilizarov method) and Professor Debastiani of Italy (Orthofix method) led him on a path of prodigious achievements in the field. Upon completion of this highly specialized training, Dr. Paley then was the first surgeon to introduce the Ilizarov Method to North America and has since performed more than 20,000 limb lengthening and reconstruction-related procedures. Thousands of children and adults across the globe have benefited from Dr. Paley’s knowledge and experience – his abilities and dedication have literally transformed lives.

Ensuring That His Knowledge Will Continue to Help Others Around the World

Dr. Paley’s accomplishments continue to lead the world forward in the area of orthopedic deformities correction. Dr. Paley has developed more than 100 new operative procedures for bone and soft tissue reconstruction of congenital, developmental and post-traumatic limb disorders. He has authored numerous books and articles and lectures extensively, speaking in nine different languages. He has demonstrated surgical techniques in over 50 countries, ensuring that his knowledge will continue to help others across the world for years to come.

For more information on Dr. Dror Paley, please contact the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute:

Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute

901 45th Street

Kimmel Building

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Attn: Tom Beck

inquiry@paleyinstitute.org

561-844-5255

About The Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute

The Paley Institute is dedicated to the enhancement of the lives of adults and children living with orthopedic challenges. Based in West Palm Beach, FL, the Paley Institute offers its services to local, national and global patients. Dr. Paley was the first North American to practice the Ilizarov Method and since then has developed over 100 surgical procedures and treated more than 11,000 patients from across the nation and around the world. The Paley Institute team is dedicated to a simple ethos: You Deserve the Best Care.

###