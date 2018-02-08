Wind Water Hotel presents special offers on the Valentine’s Day packages so that lovebirds can celebrate this season of love by planning a romantic getaway.

When love is in the air, the Wind Water Hotel introduces amazing offers on all Valentines Day packages that have been designed to provide the best way of celebrating the upcoming tradition day of lovebirds all around the world. With the help of our special deals, anyone can impress his/her sweetheart by planning a romantic getaway and providing love partner with the most loving and unforgettable memories. We offer lucrative discounts on the booking of rooms. That means you will not only get the pleasure of a getaway but will also get a chance to save your money by choosing our packages. Our hot deals are available for everyone as we have slashed prices on our packages and, now they can fit into the pockets of Valentine fun seekers easily.

Being one of the top-rated Romantic Hotels in S Padre Island, we cater our guests will high-quality services and astonishing facilities. Due to this, they like to keep coming here for our classic comfort. This renowned hotel is set in the heart of South Padre Island, Texas, and this quiet location helps us to attract thousands of guests looking for a romantic getaway on the occasion of this Valentine’s Day. When talking about relaxing stay facility, we have king size rooms, two queen bed room, and large poolside villas with private balconies and full-size kitchens to offer our guests. And the best thing is that all our rooms include cable TV, microwave, refrigerator, free Wi-Fi, and many other standard amenities which will make you have a comfortable and relaxing stay.

By staying at our hotel for your Valentine break, you can also get the opportunity of enjoying and playing a round of golf at local golf courses, hiking or biking along local trails, or fishing off the bay-side marina as we are located close to all these attractions. If you want to know more about our best valentine hotel packages, TX, then our front desk staff is always ready to provide you with brief details. They can also help you to pick the perfect room and package for your trip. So what are you waiting for? Speak to our staff now!

