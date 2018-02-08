Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “US Biochar Market “

Biochar is a solid material that is obtained from the carbonization of biomass. It is added to soil to enhance soil quality and reduce emissions through carbon sequestration. The use of biochar for carbon sequestration is believed to offset carbon emissions from natural and industrial processes. Biochar also improves water quality by retaining the agrochemicals and soil nutrients that could have mixed with water and caused water pollution. In addition to carbon sequestration and soil amendment, sustainable biochar practices can yield products that can be used as a fuel.

Pyrolysis is a simple and a low-cost technique that can produce a wide range of products such as biochar, bio-oil, and bio-chemicals. The biochar obtained as the output of the pyrolysis process can improve soil fertility. Biochar can be obtained by either performing the slow or fast pyrolysis technique. The biochar industry in the U.S. is in the development phase with several research institutes and companies trying to develop biochar at low cost, which could prove economical to both buyers and sellers. The U.S. market for biochar includes companies that are involved in small and medium scale manufacture of biochar. These companies provide biochar for gardening, research, agriculture (large farms), and household purposes.

The research study on the U.S. biochar market is designed to estimate, analyze, and forecast the market revenue of the biochar market in the U.S. It provides an in-depth analysis of the total volume and market revenue of the U.S. biochar market. This research study covers the key application segments of the biochar market in the U.S. Based on application, the market has been segmented into gardening, agriculture (large farms), and household. The market study also provides historical data, detailed analysis, and statistically refined forecast for the application segments covered herein.

The market size has been estimated on the basis of indicators in the biochar industry. Furthermore, the market size for biochar has been calculated considering the volume of sales of biochar in the U.S. The study provides detailed analysis and forecast of the biochar market for the U.S. from 2014 to 2020. The current and future forecast analysis for all the application segments has been provided in terms of both volume (tons) and market revenue (USD Million), considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. All factors such as need of biochar, consumer’s demographics, and preference for biochar over fertilizer are analyzed in the report. The report primarily focuses on the need of the client, and therefore has covered all feasible parameters and provided quantifiable data.

The U.S. biochar market research report includes market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities, and also their impact on the growth of the biochar market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses opportunities for market growth in the U.S. In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth primary interviews and discussions with numerous key opinion leaders (KOLs) and participants. As the U.S. biochar industry is in the development phase, we have relied on the responses of primary interviews with consultants and KOLs. We have also reviewed key players’ product portfolio, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and better understanding of the biochar market in the U.S. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, trade journals, Internet sources, statistical data, and technical writing from associated approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing growth opportunities.

The uniqueness of the report lies in the overall industrial description of the U.S. biochar market, which is presently a niche market and is in the development stage. The study analyzes the value chain of the U.S. biochar market. The phases in the value chain comprise feedstock procurement and preparation, transport, drying, production of biochar, transfer, distribution, and end-use of biochar. The report also provides detailed analysis of various factors influencing the U.S. biochar market by employing Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The analysis sheds light on the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitutes and new entrants, and the degree of competition in the U.S. biochar market. Moreover, the research study provides cost analysis of biochar, which includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of each cost component from feedstock cost to biochar transportation.

Profiles of leading companies have been provided in the U.S. biochar market report along with the list of technology providers, manufacturers, and suppliers of biochar in the U.S. market. Key participants in the U.S. biochar market include Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Biochar Supreme, LLC, Cool Planet Energy Systems, Inc., Full Circle Biochar, and The Biochar Company. The report also analyzes several other players involved in the market, including BioChar Products, CharGrow, LLC, Genesis Industries, LLC, Hawaii Biochar Products, LLC, New England Biochar, LLC, Phoenix Energy, Three Dimensional Timberlands, LLC, Tolero Energy, LLC, Vega Biofuels, Inc., and Victory Gasworks.

The U.S. Biochar Market has been segmented as below:

U.S. Biochar Market: Application Segment

Gardening

Agriculture (Large Farms)

Household

