Global UAV Market by Types (Micro UAV, Mini UAV, MALE and HALE, Tactical UAV), by Applications (Civil / Commercial and Military / Defense), by Payload (EW, EO/IS, Sensor, Radar, CI, SI, INS), and by Geography- Forecast To 2021

Study Objectives of UAV Market

•To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global UAV Market

•To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

•To analyse the Global UAV Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

•To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

•To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

•To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications

•To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

•To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global UAV Market

Market Synopsis of UAV Market

The global UAV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to significant demand and procurement of UAVs in civil and commercial application.

As per the MRFR analysis, cost effectiveness is one of the key drivers for global UAV market to acquire and operate in comparison to manned aircraft and helicopters. The challenges associated with the market are the low endurance and stringent regulation associated with civilian and commercial usage of UAVs.

The United States is leading the global UAV market; however the demand has increased from emerging nations such as EMEA and Asia Pacific in relation to growing defense spending to counter national security threat.

Key Findings

• In 2015, the market was led by Americas with a share of around 56%, followed by EMEA with 25%, and APAC with 19%.

• Small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become popular on the battlefield for various military missions (such as ISR applications)

• Demand for UAVs is rapidly increasing from emerging and developing nations to counter national security threat

• China is a major market for UAVs. It is expected to rise parallel with China’s commitment to growing utilization of unmanned systems, mainly for military applications

• In the US, FAA is working to draft guidelines and standards for the wide scale civilian or commercial use of UAV

Key Players

The leading market players in the global UAV market primarily include AeroVironment, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Northrop Grumman. The other prominent vendor includes Aeronautics Limited, Aeyron Labs, Aibotix, BAE Systems, DJI, Lockheed Martin and Prox Dynamics.

Regional and Country Analysis of UAV Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas UAV market is poised to reach $XX billion in 2021, to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecasted period. Whereas, EMEA and Asia Pacific will grow at a CAGR of around 11% and 16% respectively.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• Americas (North & Latin)

o US

o Canada

o Brazil

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia/New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE,

• Kuwait

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

The market report for UAV of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

