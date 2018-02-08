Cristallight Software announced the release of the iBarcoder 3.9.7, the mac barcode generator and label maker software for MacOS X. The product supports more then 40 barcode types, QR Code, UPC, ISBN, EAN13, GS1-128, SSCC-18 and GTIN-14 among them. It helps you to generate individual and sequential barcodes, to create labels using built-in, or custom label formats, and print barcodes, or labels designs in a fast and simple way directly from the label editor window. The Contacts (Address Book) integration allows to encode personal data into QR Code and DataMatrix 2D barcodes using the plain text, vCard, meCard, xCard, and other data templates.

The product gives you access to multiple editing options. Not only can you add bar code objects, but text, image boxes, rectangles, ovals and lines. Text objects can also be set to sequential mode, as well as barcodes objects. Simple text files or Excel files can be used as data sources, or automatic incrementing in the Counter mode can be set.

When exporting barcode images, not only raster images are needed, but also PDF and EPS vector images. You may want to witch between RGB and CMYK color modes for exporting barcodes for avoiding color conversion problems when importing these files into graphic software (Illustrator, CoredDraw). Advanced printing options allow you to exclude certain labels from printing with just a mouse click on the label format preview, set the print range of the labels and more.

The iBarcoder is affordable, innovative, and high quality professional mac barcode generator. It has a simple and intuitive interface, and makes easy and quick the process of creating and exporting barcodes as vector or raster image files, printing barcoded labels. No special skills, or knowledge are necessary, so anyone can start using it practically in no time. LIFETIME license with FREE updates, and free tech support means no costly software or equipment upgrades.

The latest improvements made:

– preference for upper location of text was added for some barcode types,

– ISBN upper text kerning added,

– sequential barcodes printing improved,

– sequential text objects functionality improved,

– minor bugs fixed.

The iBarcoder 3.9.7 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or later, and costs $49.95, (includes the lifetime license with upcoming free upgrades), and free tech support. More info at http://www.cristallight.com/iBarcoder