Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Surfactant Market. The global surfactant market is projected to reach USD 44.6 billion by the end of 2021, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of surfactant over the period of 2017 – 2023.Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global surfactant market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

To Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/748

The recent report identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global surfactant market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the surfactant market worldwide.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Surfactant Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/748

The report segments the global surfactant market on the basis of product type, application, and substrate type.

Global Surfactant Market by Product Type

Anionic Surfactants

Non-Anionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Global Surfactant Market by Application

Soap Industry

Personal Care Industry

Textile Industry

Industry and Institutional Cleaning

Elastomers and plastics Industry

Oilfield Chemicals

Crop Protection

Food Industry

Others

Global Surfactant Market by Substrate Type

Synthetic Surfactants

Bio-based surfactant

Global Surfactant Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Companies Profiled in the report

Akzonobel N.V.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dupont EI DE Nemours & Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman International Llc)

KAO Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.

Contact US:

sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com