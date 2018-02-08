Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Surfactant Market. The global surfactant market is projected to reach USD 44.6 billion by the end of 2021, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of surfactant over the period of 2017 – 2023.Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global surfactant market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.
To Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:
https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/748
The recent report identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global surfactant market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the surfactant market worldwide.
Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Surfactant Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form
https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/748
The report segments the global surfactant market on the basis of product type, application, and substrate type.
Global Surfactant Market by Product Type
- Anionic Surfactants
- Non-Anionic Surfactants
- Cationic Surfactants
- Amphoteric Surfactants
Global Surfactant Market by Application
- Soap Industry
- Personal Care Industry
- Textile Industry
- Industry and Institutional Cleaning
- Elastomers and plastics Industry
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Crop Protection
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Surfactant Market by Substrate Type
- Synthetic Surfactants
- Bio-based surfactant
Global Surfactant Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Companies Profiled in the report
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Dupont EI DE Nemours & Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
- Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman International Llc)
- KAO Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
About Infinium Global Research
Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.
Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.
Contact US:
sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com
Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com
Recent Comments