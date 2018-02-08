Known for steady application launches Greencom Ebizz Infotech today incorporated another application into their Shot on Stamp portfolio named ShotOn for Motorola: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp for Android platform.

The possibility of this application is revolved around including ShotOn tag especially for customers without an inbuilt feature to incorporate these marks.

ShotOn for Motorola is a free application that gives you the freedom to auto incorporate “ShotOn tags” in every photograph you get with an in-built Motorola camera.

Moreover functionality and other options to change each one of these tags.

◇ ShotOn for Motorola App Features:

✔Integration with inbuilt camera

✔ShotOn Watermark Logo Size Customizable

✔Large Collection of Brand Logos to choose from

✔Stunning Font Formats

✔Functionality to add your custom logo

✔Shot on Tag Stamp Position Changeable.

✔Shot on Tag Signature Fields Editable.

✔Phone Model Selection According to Brands

“We saw a great number of people demanding this features as it was only available for high-end smartphone users. We tried to target those people and we hope their demands are fulfilled now” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

