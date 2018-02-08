Market Scenario

Position sensor when used in the automobiles determines the distance between two moving objects and enhances safety. Position sensor can be broadly classified into linear position sensor and rotary position sensor. Factors such as increasing adoption of new technologies that include integrated control system for consumer electronics and growing demand for plant automation are driving the growth of the position sensor market. However, necessity for multiple technology solution and cost-issues hampers the growth of position sensor market. The most popular position sensor technology is CIPOS which is used in the automobile industry. Hence, this technology helps operational control driving while accelerating, shifting and steering.

Key Players

The key players in the global position sensor market include- Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Ams AG (Germany), MTS Systems Corporation (US), Renishaw plc. (UK), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), among others.

Intended Audience

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

Study Objectives of Global Position Sensor Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Position Sensor Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global position sensor market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by contact type, type, output, industry and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Position Sensor

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of position sensor into contact type, type, output, industries and region.

Contact Type

Contact

Non-Contact

Type

Linear Position Sensor

Rotary Position Sensor

Output

Analog

Digital

Industry

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Market Research Future Analysis

The global position sensor market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to adoption of new technological solutions. The market is highly application basis. Automobile segment of position sensor market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

European region accounted for the largest market share because of technological advancements, increasing demand by various sectors, large investments by automobile manufacturers for implementing position sensor and strict laws for implementing linear position sensor in the European countries.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 because of being the manufacturing hub and increasing focus by manufacturers to implement position sensor in various sectors.

