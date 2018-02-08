Market Scenario:

The outdoor light emitting diode smart lighting market is growing because of the low cost of the LED and efficient working of it. LEDs are small, solid light bulbs which are extremely energy efficient and long lasting. The long life of LED lamps was initially attractive, however, low brightness and high cost meant that they were generally restricted to use in dashboards. The new era with the internet of things (IoT) brings in the collaborative streaming of real-time data and artificial intelligence but the most striking feature is that it enables consumers to make better decisions thereby saving money.

Along with technology development in the digitized infrastructure, outdoor LED smart lighting has evolved over the years. Increasing consumption of this type of solution can be seen in sports stadium, architecture and entertainment sector. The adoption of it is growing day by day. The segmentation of it is done on the basis of component, communication technology and service. LED lighting ability is to improve total plant productivity. By LED lighting can save time and costs, and also provide business intelligence data, reduce waste and redundancies, and enhance plant operations. The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) has transformed the global lighting market as manufacturers have started using semiconductors in place of wires and gas to power smart lighting systems.

The Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market is segmented on the basis of components, communication technology and applications. The communication technology segment consists of wired and wireless. The new era with the Internet of Things (IoT) brings in the collaborative streaming of real-time data and artificial intelligence but the most striking feature is – it enable consumers to make better decisions thereby saving money. Wireless network controlled systems bring smart lighting with control strategies such as task tuning, daylight harvesting and scheduling to deliver demand-based lighting optimized for each zone.

The global outdoor LED smart lighting solution market is expected to grow approximately at USD 8 Billion by 2022, approx.12% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

LED Manufacturers

Smart Lighting Solution Providers

Key Players

The prominent players in the outdoor LED smart lighting solutions are Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.), Streetlight. Vision (France), Lutron Electronics Company, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Outdoor LED smart lighting solution market for segment on the basis of component, communication technology and application.

Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market by Component:

Software

Hardware

Service

Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market by Communication Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market by Application:

Street Lighting

Landscape Light

Stadium

Parking

Waterways

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of outdoor LED smart lighting solution market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid evolution of IOT across different industries has driven the market of outdoor LED smart lighting solution market. North America’s dominance will be due to high adoption of technology and increasing effort to curb the hazardous impact of electricity consumption on the environment. However, the research report suggests that emerging economies of Asia Pacific and rest of the world will have lucrative opportunities in the global market. Europe is also one of the major dominant in the market because of the smart LED solutions in different application segments including commercial, industrial, outdoor and residential segment.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 OUTDOOR LED SMART LIGHTING SOLUTION MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 HARDWARE

6.2.1.2 SOFTWARE

6.2.1.3 SERVICES

6.2.2 BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

6.2.2.1 WIRED

6.2.2.2 WIRELESS

6.2.3 BY APPLICATION

6.2.3.1 STREET LIGHTING

6.2.3.2 LANDSCAPE LIGHTING

6.2.3.3 STADIUM

6.2.3.4 PARKING

6.2.3.5 WATERWAYS

6.2.3.6 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

Continued…

