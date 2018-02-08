Global Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market: Overview

Aptamers are peptides or oligonucleotide molecules that bond with a specific target molecule. Nucleic acid aptamers are a special class of nucleic acid species created via rounds of in-vitro selection or SELEX (systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment). Nucleic acid aptamers help in binding various molecular targets such as proteins, cells, tissues, and organisms. They also assist in molecular recognition of certain characters that fight antibodies and, as a result, are quickly emerging as a possible alternative to commonly used biomolecule, antibodies.

Nucleic acid aptamers are not only distinctly recognizable, they also offer other advantages over antibodies, such as the possibility to be synthesized completely in a test tube, desirable storage properties, and extremely little immunogenicity in therapeutic applications. Concurrently, the global market for nucleic acid aptamers is projected for a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

The global nucleic acid aptamers market can be segmented on the basis of type of technology and application. Some of the most prominent technologies are oligonucleotide synthesis, bioinformatics and next generation sequencing, modified oligonucleotides, nanoparticles and quantum dot labels, surface plasmon resonance and biolayer inferometry. By application, the market can be categorized as diagnostics and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment is further classified as application in human clinical diagnostic assays, veterinary diagnostics, and environmental monitoring. The therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of the currently available aptamer drugs, drug delivery in cancer therapy, various conditions targeted by aptamer drugs, and use of aptamers in modification of surgical implants.

Global Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market: Trends and Opportunities

The application of aptamers in therapeutics, diagnostics, and research is on the rise as they exhibit enhanced effectiveness, which is driving the global market for nucleic acid aptamers. Favorable policies by several governments across the globe for conducting clinical trials and research is also encouraging market expansion. Another factor expected to positively impact the global market for nucleic acid aptamers is their low manufacturing cost, which makes them ideal for the treatment of common life-threatening diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other autoimmune diseases. Additionally, patent expiration of SELEX open new opportunities for players.

Conversely, unfavorable government regulations in European countries is expected to hinder the growth of the market for nucleic acid aptamers in the region. Moreover, the market is facing similar challenges in developing countries such as India and China, coupled with poor response from consumers due to ethical issues. This factor is curtailing the growth rate in the vastly populated Asia Pacific region. Lack of trained professionals is another restraining factor for the market.

Global Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Due to robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of new technology, and favorable government policies in the regional market for nucleic acid aptamers, North America currently dominates the demand and is expected to remain most lucrative during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is projected for healthy growth due to vast populations and increased government initiatives towards improving medical facilities.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the prominent companies in the global market for nucleic acid aptamers are Araxis Kits, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptagen, LLC, Envirologix, Inc., Cytogenix Inc., Mitsui & Co. Inc., and Quest Diagnostics.